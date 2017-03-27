Will county's planned development sou...

Will county's planned development south of the Great Park cause...

Friday Mar 31

Orange County's plan to develop 108 acres just south of the Great Park into a massive commercial and residential complex has drawn concerns from officials with several local cities and transportation agencies, who believe the project could clog roads and spawn gridlock not only in Irvine but in communities and freeways bordering the project. The cities of Tustin, Laguna Beach, Lake Forest and Irvine as well as the Orange County Transportation Authority and CalTrans lodged traffic-related complaints or comments in their official responses to the county's plan to construct 1.9 million square feet of office space, 2,103 housing units, 220,000 square feet of commercial space and a 242-room hotel on its Great Park-adjacent land.

