Why I Mute The World To Save My Brain

Why I Mute The World To Save My Brain

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Lifehack.org

How often do you find yourself quietly on your own in this noisy world? Even when you're at work, out of the 7 to 8 hours, how many of them are your own quiet hours? A study at the University of California, Irvine, found that a typical office worker's focused quiet time is only 11 minutes in-between interruptions on average, Psychologists examined the effects of the relocation of Munich's airport on children's health and cognition. They let the third- and fourth-grade students who lived and went to school near the old airport and near the new airport have tests on reading, memory, attention and hearing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lifehack.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House Democrats frustrated after immigration me... 13 hr freebird 7
News Irvine ponders 1,960 apartments along Sand Cany... 22 hr traffic in Irvine 1
Westminster Orphans gang 15st Mar 16 green light free 86
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Mar 15 yellinitlileitis 364
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Mar 15 tellinitlileitaint 1,211
News Random citizens can contest your voting right i... Mar 15 Well Well 21
News Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec... Mar 12 Laura 3
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Casey Anthony
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,794 • Total comments across all topics: 279,684,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC