Why I Mute The World To Save My Brain
How often do you find yourself quietly on your own in this noisy world? Even when you're at work, out of the 7 to 8 hours, how many of them are your own quiet hours? A study at the University of California, Irvine, found that a typical office worker's focused quiet time is only 11 minutes in-between interruptions on average, Psychologists examined the effects of the relocation of Munich's airport on children's health and cognition. They let the third- and fourth-grade students who lived and went to school near the old airport and near the new airport have tests on reading, memory, attention and hearing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lifehack.org.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House Democrats frustrated after immigration me...
|13 hr
|freebird
|7
|Irvine ponders 1,960 apartments along Sand Cany...
|22 hr
|traffic in Irvine
|1
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|Mar 16
|green light free
|86
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mar 15
|yellinitlileitis
|364
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Mar 15
|tellinitlileitaint
|1,211
|Random citizens can contest your voting right i...
|Mar 15
|Well Well
|21
|Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec...
|Mar 12
|Laura
|3
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC