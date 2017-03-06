White House trade adviser: Deficit undermines US security

Reducing America's huge trade deficits would deliver stronger economic growth and improve national security, the White House trade adviser said, in a speech that underscored the Trump administration's harsh view of recent U.S. trade policies. Speaking at a National Association of Business Economics conference, Peter Navarro argued Monday that China and other trading partners use the proceeds from export sales to buy U.S. companies and technology, reducing America's self-reliance.

