White House trade adviser: Deficit undermines US security
Reducing America's huge trade deficits would deliver stronger economic growth and improve national security, the White House trade adviser said, in a speech that underscored the Trump administration's harsh view of recent U.S. trade policies. Speaking at a National Association of Business Economics conference, Peter Navarro argued Monday that China and other trading partners use the proceeds from export sales to buy U.S. companies and technology, reducing America's self-reliance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|39 min
|Jolly Rodgers
|22
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|6 hr
|Esbp
|362
|An equitable solution for local DACA students
|Mar 4
|spytheweb
|2
|Man sues friend for renting his apartment on Ai...
|Mar 3
|MarkT
|1
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Feb 28
|Vic
|1,206
|CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Contro...
|Feb 26
|Sope
|1
|Review: Ravenna's Medical Weight Loss - Joseph ... (Sep '09)
|Feb 24
|jane
|22
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC