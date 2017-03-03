What Determines if Hotel Projects Move Forward?
Timing is a major issue in these projects as this point; if a project is not far enough along in drawings, permits, etc., it may not make it off the ground, R.D. Olson's Bill Wilhelm tells GlobeSt.com after attending ALIS. Get alerted any time new stories match your search criteria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeSt.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Costa Mesa student raped & murdered by illegal ...
|30 min
|MAGA2016
|1
|Man sues friend for renting his apartment on Ai...
|3 hr
|MarkT
|1
|An equitable solution for local DACA students
|3 hr
|Richard
|1
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Feb 28
|Vic
|1,206
|CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Contro...
|Feb 26
|Sope
|1
|Review: Ravenna's Medical Weight Loss - Joseph ... (Sep '09)
|Feb 24
|jane
|22
|Fox's Diana Falzone Says Endometriosis Caused H...
|Feb 23
|lynne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC