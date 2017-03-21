Want to buy a house? Good luck finding one as supply tightens, median price hits $645,000
But the sales backslide apparently didn't occurred because there were too few buyers, local agents say, but because there weren't enough homes for sale. The median price of an Orange County home, or the price at the midpoint of all sales, was $645,000 in February, according to Irvine-based data firm CoreLogic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House Democrats frustrated after immigration me...
|3 hr
|Paco
|8
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|Dog
|366
|Irvine ponders 1,960 apartments along Sand Cany...
|Sun
|traffic in Irvine
|1
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|Mar 16
|green light free
|86
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Mar 15
|tellinitlileitaint
|1,211
|Random citizens can contest your voting right i...
|Mar 15
|Well Well
|21
|Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec...
|Mar 12
|Laura
|3
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC