Wallick & Volk Mortgage launches new branch in Irvine, CA
Wallick & Volk Mortgage, the oldest privately held mortgage company in the United States, is pleased to announce its newest branch in Irvine, California, opened March 27, 2017. Senior Vice President Bill Lawton leads the Irvine office and Wallick & Volk's California team.
