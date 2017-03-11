Valid voter fraud complaints in Calif...

Valid voter fraud complaints in California are in the dozens, not the millions

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Campbell Reporter

With President Donald Trump alleging serious voter fraud in California - and the state's top election official calling his claim untrue - how much voter fraud is actually under investigation in the Golden State? Not much - certainly not enough to impact the election, in which California voters chose Hillary Clinton over Trump by 4.3 million votes. And while the California Secretary of State's Office is investigating some cases of potential fraud, not a single case opened last year involves allegations of voting by an immigrant who is in the country illegally - a stark contrast to the picture painted by Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Westminster Orphans gang 15st 8 hr Oestminstet 81
News Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec... Sun Laura 3
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Sat 714loko 1,208
News Random citizens can contest your voting right i... Mar 9 Chewie 20
News Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ... Mar 7 AmandaFields 1
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) Mar 7 Mark Phillips 11
News Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08) Mar 6 Jolly Rodgers 22
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,170 • Total comments across all topics: 279,520,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC