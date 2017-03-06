UCI chemists develop cheap, effective...

UCI chemists develop cheap, effective way to neutralize deadly snake venom

Read more: Medical News

Chemists at the University of California, Irvine have developed a way to neutralize deadly snake venom more cheaply and effectively than with traditional anti-venom -- an innovation that could spare millions of people the loss of life or limbs each year. In the U.S., human snakebite deaths are rare -- about five a year -- but the treatment could prove useful for dog owners, mountain bikers and other outdoor enthusiasts brushing up against nature at ankle level.

