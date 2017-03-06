UCI chemists develop cheap, effective way to neutralize deadly snake venom
Chemists at the University of California, Irvine have developed a way to neutralize deadly snake venom more cheaply and effectively than with traditional anti-venom -- an innovation that could spare millions of people the loss of life or limbs each year. In the U.S., human snakebite deaths are rare -- about five a year -- but the treatment could prove useful for dog owners, mountain bikers and other outdoor enthusiasts brushing up against nature at ankle level.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|18 hr
|AmandaFields
|1
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|20 hr
|Mark Phillips
|11
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|Mon
|Jolly Rodgers
|22
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mon
|Esbp
|362
|An equitable solution for local DACA students
|Mar 4
|spytheweb
|2
|Man sues friend for renting his apartment on Ai...
|Mar 3
|MarkT
|1
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Feb 28
|Vic
|1,206
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC