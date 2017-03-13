UC San Diego Completes Sweep of Season Series With Division II Rival Concordia
The University of California San Diego rallied from having dropped the opening set to get past Concordia University Irvine, 3-1, in non-conference men's volleyball action Friday night at RIMAC Arena. Set scores were 18-25, 29-27, 25-23 and 25-22.
