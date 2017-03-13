UC Irvine Business School Launches Master of Science in Business...
Irvine, CA - March 15, 2017 - UC Irvine's Paul Merage School of Business has launched a new Master of Science in Business Analytics program in response to high demand from businesses, recruiters and students. The new program is accepting applications now with classes scheduled to begin Summer 2017 .
