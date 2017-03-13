UC Irvine Business School Launches Ma...

UC Irvine Business School Launches Master of Science in Business...

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Newswise

Irvine, CA - March 15, 2017 - UC Irvine's Paul Merage School of Business has launched a new Master of Science in Business Analytics program in response to high demand from businesses, recruiters and students. The new program is accepting applications now with classes scheduled to begin Summer 2017 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) 8 hr yellinitlileitis 364
Westminster Orphans gang 15st 8 hr Free taco tuesday 84
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) 8 hr tellinitlileitaint 1,211
News Random citizens can contest your voting right i... 13 hr Well Well 21
News Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec... Mar 12 Laura 3
News Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ... Mar 7 AmandaFields 1
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) Mar 7 Mark Phillips 11
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,508 • Total comments across all topics: 279,578,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC