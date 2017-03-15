U.S. Sees Mexico as Part of Regional ...

U.S. Sees Mexico as Part of Regional - Powerhouse,' Navarro Says

Read more: Bloomberg

President Donald Trump's top trade adviser is quietly working to forge an alliance with Mexico, even as U.S. plans to build a border wall and threats to withdraw from Nafta continue to Peter Navarro, who as head of the White house National Trade Council will play a leading role in the effort to re-negotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, said in an interview the U.S. wants Mexico and Canada to unite in a regional manufacturing "powerhouse" that will keep out parts from other countries. The Trump administration is re-examining a critical component of the free trade pact: the rules of origin, which dictate what percentage of a product must be manufactured in the U.S. for it to carry a Made in America label, Navarro said.

