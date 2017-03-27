Tustin's 'Ever After' cheers children with much-loved princesses
The 4-year-old Irvine girl employed many a tactic to distract them from all the other children huddling about in awe. She danced, she sang, she plopped down on laps, she asked Cinderella to tie her shoe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|4 hr
|Iphonemodest552
|43
|O.C. Democrats call on GOP to help fix Obamacare
|8 hr
|Richard
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Mon
|Downer FTT
|619
|$843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16)
|Mon
|iphonemodest552
|15
|Review: Fountain Bowl (Dec '11)
|Sun
|FOUNTAIN BOWL
|3
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mar 22
|Tellinitlikeitis
|368
|Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07)
|Mar 22
|Shawn McGwyer
|88
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC