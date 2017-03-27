TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2017 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date
TRI Pointe Group, Inc. announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2017 before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. The Company will host a call on the same day to discuss the results at 7:00 AM Pacific .
