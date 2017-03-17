Tilly's Inc (TLYS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Tilly's, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|Thu
|green light free
|86
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mar 15
|yellinitlileitis
|364
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Mar 15
|tellinitlileitaint
|1,211
|Random citizens can contest your voting right i...
|Mar 15
|Well Well
|21
|Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec...
|Mar 12
|Laura
|3
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|Mar 7
|AmandaFields
|1
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Mar 7
|Mark Phillips
|11
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC