Thousands celebrate Nowruz, Persian New Year, in Irvine
Hana Afshar, 5, of Mission Viejo, center, only has eyes and lips for dad after the Ava Dance Studio group performed a Persian pop dance at Nowruz, the Persian New Year. The celebration was held at Bill Barber Memorial Park in Irvine and was presented by the Iranian American Community Group of Orange County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|15 hr
|Downer FTT
|619
|$843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16)
|18 hr
|iphonemodest552
|15
|Review: Fountain Bowl (Dec '11)
|Sun
|FOUNTAIN BOWL
|3
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mar 22
|Tellinitlikeitis
|368
|Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07)
|Mar 22
|Shawn McGwyer
|88
|House Democrats frustrated after immigration me...
|Mar 21
|Paco
|8
|Irvine ponders 1,960 apartments along Sand Cany...
|Mar 19
|traffic in Irvine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC