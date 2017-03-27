Thousands celebrate Nowruz, Persian N...

Thousands celebrate Nowruz, Persian New Year, in Irvine

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

Hana Afshar, 5, of Mission Viejo, center, only has eyes and lips for dad after the Ava Dance Studio group performed a Persian pop dance at Nowruz, the Persian New Year. The celebration was held at Bill Barber Memorial Park in Irvine and was presented by the Iranian American Community Group of Orange County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 15 hr Downer FTT 619
News $843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16) 18 hr iphonemodest552 15
Review: Fountain Bowl (Dec '11) Sun FOUNTAIN BOWL 3
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Mar 22 Tellinitlikeitis 368
News Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07) Mar 22 Shawn McGwyer 88
News House Democrats frustrated after immigration me... Mar 21 Paco 8
News Irvine ponders 1,960 apartments along Sand Cany... Mar 19 traffic in Irvine 1
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,413 • Total comments across all topics: 279,875,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC