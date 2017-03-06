This vet couldna t sue for being fired after deployment a " but new laws could change that

Three hours after his company threw him a going away party as he deployed to Afghanistan, U.S. Navy Reserve Lieutenant Kevin Ziober was fired. Although the federal Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act allows veterans to resume their jobs after deployment, Ziober was told that the project he worked on at his Irvine, Calif., real estate firm wouldn't exist when he returned from war.

