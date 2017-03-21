These maps show you the noisiest places to live in California
It's probably no surprise, but some of the noisier parts of California can be found around airports and freeways. The U.S. Department of Transportation released maps this week measuring transportation-related noise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|Clint Torres
|367
|House Democrats frustrated after immigration me...
|21 hr
|Paco
|8
|Irvine ponders 1,960 apartments along Sand Cany...
|Mar 19
|traffic in Irvine
|1
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|Mar 16
|green light free
|86
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Mar 15
|tellinitlileitaint
|1,211
|Random citizens can contest your voting right i...
|Mar 15
|Well Well
|21
|Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec...
|Mar 12
|Laura
|3
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC