The president who cried wolf
An investigation into voter fraud showed there was no truth to the president's charge that millions of fradulent ballots cost him the popular vote in California. With President Donald Trump alleging serious voter fraud in California, and the state's top election official calling his claim untrue, how much voter fraud is actually under investigation in the Golden State? Not much - certainly not enough to sway the election, in which California voters chose Hillary Clinton over Trump by 4.3 million votes.
