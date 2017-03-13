The president who cried wolf

The president who cried wolf

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NewsReview.com

An investigation into voter fraud showed there was no truth to the president's charge that millions of fradulent ballots cost him the popular vote in California. With President Donald Trump alleging serious voter fraud in California, and the state's top election official calling his claim untrue, how much voter fraud is actually under investigation in the Golden State? Not much - certainly not enough to sway the election, in which California voters chose Hillary Clinton over Trump by 4.3 million votes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Westminster Orphans gang 15st 13 hr Vic 85
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) 23 hr yellinitlileitis 364
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Wed tellinitlileitaint 1,211
News Random citizens can contest your voting right i... Wed Well Well 21
News Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec... Mar 12 Laura 3
News Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ... Mar 7 AmandaFields 1
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) Mar 7 Mark Phillips 11
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,749 • Total comments across all topics: 279,593,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC