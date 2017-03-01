The most popular plastic surgery procedure is ... Cosmetic procedures ...
Cosmetic procedures are still increasingly popular in the United States, and a new report shows that most Americans are going under the knife to either change their faces or get rid of fat. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons released its annual plastic surgery statistics report Wednesday, revealing the most popular procedures performed nationwide last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Tue
|Vic
|1,206
|CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Contro...
|Feb 26
|Sope
|1
|Review: Ravenna's Medical Weight Loss - Joseph ... (Sep '09)
|Feb 24
|jane
|22
|Fox's Diana Falzone Says Endometriosis Caused H...
|Feb 23
|lynne
|1
|Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06)
|Feb 22
|Spike
|96
|Coming Soon to a Neighborhood Near You: the Riv...
|Feb 21
|marg
|1
|Harrison Ford almost had a serious run-in with ...
|Feb 18
|PoliciaFederal
|19
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC