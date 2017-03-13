Study shows surgery reverses pseudoparalysis in patients with rotator cuff tears
Research presented at the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine's Specialty Day in San Diego shows arthroscopic superior capsule reconstruction , a surgical approach to treat irreparable rotator cuff tears, may eliminate pseudoparalysis and significantly improve shoulder function. "Our data showed 26 of 27 patients with moderate pseudoparalysis and 14 of 15 with severe pseudoparalysis regained motion in their shoulder," noted lead author Teruhisa Mihata, MD, PhD, from Osaka Medical College in Osaka.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House Democrats frustrated after immigration me...
|4 hr
|freebird
|7
|Irvine ponders 1,960 apartments along Sand Cany...
|13 hr
|traffic in Irvine
|1
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|Mar 16
|green light free
|86
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mar 15
|yellinitlileitis
|364
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Mar 15
|tellinitlileitaint
|1,211
|Random citizens can contest your voting right i...
|Mar 15
|Well Well
|21
|Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec...
|Mar 12
|Laura
|3
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC