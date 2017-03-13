Study shows surgery reverses pseudoparalysis in patients with rotator cuff tears

Research presented at the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine's Specialty Day in San Diego shows arthroscopic superior capsule reconstruction , a surgical approach to treat irreparable rotator cuff tears, may eliminate pseudoparalysis and significantly improve shoulder function. "Our data showed 26 of 27 patients with moderate pseudoparalysis and 14 of 15 with severe pseudoparalysis regained motion in their shoulder," noted lead author Teruhisa Mihata, MD, PhD, from Osaka Medical College in Osaka.

