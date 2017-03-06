Study: Blacks more likely to be wrongfully convicted
All Marvin Anderson ever wanted to be was a firefighter. Instead, at 18 years old, he was wrongfully convicted of rape, sodomy, abduction and robbery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|14 hr
|Jolly Rodgers
|22
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|19 hr
|Esbp
|362
|An equitable solution for local DACA students
|Mar 4
|spytheweb
|2
|Man sues friend for renting his apartment on Ai...
|Mar 3
|MarkT
|1
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Feb 28
|Vic
|1,206
|CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Contro...
|Feb 26
|Sope
|1
|Review: Ravenna's Medical Weight Loss - Joseph ... (Sep '09)
|Feb 24
|jane
|22
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC