Street style: What they are wearing at the 4th Street Market in Santa Ana
Natalie Ortega, 15, of Santa Ana shows off an outfit completely thrifted from Goodwill at 4th Street Market. Natalie Ortega, 15, of Santa Ana wears a flower patterned top and a Coldwater Creek orange jacket, both purchased from Goodwill at 4th Street Market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mar 22
|Tellinitlikeitis
|368
|Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07)
|Mar 22
|Shawn McGwyer
|88
|House Democrats frustrated after immigration me...
|Mar 21
|Paco
|8
|Irvine ponders 1,960 apartments along Sand Cany...
|Mar 19
|traffic in Irvine
|1
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|Mar 16
|green light free
|86
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Mar 15
|tellinitlileitaint
|1,211
|Random citizens can contest your voting right i...
|Mar 15
|Well Well
|21
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC