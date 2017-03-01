Solar Panels Increased Emissions Of A Gas 17,200 Times More Potent Than CO2

New federal data shows a potent greenhouse gas - that's also a byproduct of solar panel construction - is on the rise. Nitrogen trifluoride is a key chemical agent used to manufacture photovoltaic cells for solar panels, suggesting government subsidies and tax credits for solar panels may be a driving factor behind the 1,057 percent in NF3 over the last 25 years.

