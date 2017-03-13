Single-family home rents rise to $2,548 in LA County, $1,729 in Inland Empire
Now, a new report shows that rents have been rising even faster for houses, which are preferred by families and others seeking a bit more living space. House rents averaged $3,114 a month in Orange County during the fourth quarter of 2016, according to Irvine-based HomeUnion, a firm that helps investors buy and rent out houses in about a dozen markets across the nation.
