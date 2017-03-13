Single-family home rents rise to $2,5...

Single-family home rents rise to $2,548 in LA County, $1,729 in Inland Empire

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Now, a new report shows that rents have been rising even faster for houses, which are preferred by families and others seeking a bit more living space. House rents averaged $3,114 a month in Orange County during the fourth quarter of 2016, according to Irvine-based HomeUnion, a firm that helps investors buy and rent out houses in about a dozen markets across the nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Westminster Orphans gang 15st 2 hr Vic 85
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) 13 hr yellinitlileitis 364
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) 13 hr tellinitlileitaint 1,211
News Random citizens can contest your voting right i... 17 hr Well Well 21
News Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec... Mar 12 Laura 3
News Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ... Mar 7 AmandaFields 1
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) Mar 7 Mark Phillips 11
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,820 • Total comments across all topics: 279,582,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC