Scientists Outline High Cost of 'Nuisance Flooding' Along US Coasts
The Statue of Liberty stands beyond parts of a brick walkway damaged in Superstorm Sandy on Liberty Island in New York, Nov. 30, 2012. With scientists forecasting sea levels to rise by anywhere from several inches to several feet by 2100, historic structures and coastal heritage sites around the world are under threat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|22 hr
|AmandaFields
|1
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Tue
|Mark Phillips
|11
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|Mon
|Jolly Rodgers
|22
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mon
|Esbp
|362
|An equitable solution for local DACA students
|Mar 4
|spytheweb
|2
|Man sues friend for renting his apartment on Ai...
|Mar 3
|MarkT
|1
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Feb 28
|Vic
|1,206
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC