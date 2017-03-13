Santa Ynez's Shannon Connolly is CIF Division 7 Water Polo Player of Year

Connolly, the team's leader in goals and steals, led the Pirates to their first CIF-Southern Section championship in the sport. The CIF honored her as the Player of the Year in Division 7. Santa Ynez won a dramatic 8-6 overtime game over Diamond Bar in the Division 7 final at the Woollett Aquatics Center Irvine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.