San Leandro Creek trail plans take shape

No one knows how long it will take to create an urban oasis along the banks of San Leandro Creek, if ever, but Oakland and San Leandro are taking steps in that direction. On Tuesday, Oakland's Public Works Committee was presented a draft master plan of the ambitious project and potential problems involved in building a six-mile pedestrian and bicycle path along San Leandro Creek from Lake Chabot to the bay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.