San Jose woman charged in Planned Parenthood video case

A San Jose woman named Sandra Susan Merritt was one of two anti-abortion activists California prosecutors charged on Tuesday for making undercover videos of themselves trying to buy fetal tissue from Planned Parenthood. The announcement this week comes eight months after similar charges were dropped in Texas against the pair, who work with an Irvine-based anti-abortion group called the Center for Medical Progress.

