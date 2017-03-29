San Jose woman charged in Planned Parenthood video case
A San Jose woman named Sandra Susan Merritt was one of two anti-abortion activists California prosecutors charged on Tuesday for making undercover videos of themselves trying to buy fetal tissue from Planned Parenthood. The announcement this week comes eight months after similar charges were dropped in Texas against the pair, who work with an Irvine-based anti-abortion group called the Center for Medical Progress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16)
|2 hr
|Iphonemodest552
|18
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|4 hr
|Iphonemodest552
|46
|O.C. Democrats call on GOP to help fix Obamacare
|Tue
|Richard
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Mar 27
|Downer FTT
|619
|Review: Fountain Bowl (Dec '11)
|Mar 26
|FOUNTAIN BOWL
|3
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mar 22
|Tellinitlikeitis
|368
|Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07)
|Mar 22
|Shawn McGwyer
|88
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC