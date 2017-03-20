Sample sales, DNA tests, free opera, free camping and more
LA Opera is holding an open house at the LA Music Center on Sunday, March 26, that will include concerts, screenings, backstage tours, hair and wig presentations and activities for kids. ) If you join the TAPS Fish House & Brewery email club, they'll send you a birthday certificate worth $25.
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House Democrats frustrated after immigration me...
|22 hr
|freebird
|7
|Irvine ponders 1,960 apartments along Sand Cany...
|Sun
|traffic in Irvine
|1
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|Mar 16
|green light free
|86
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mar 15
|yellinitlileitis
|364
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Mar 15
|tellinitlileitaint
|1,211
|Random citizens can contest your voting right i...
|Mar 15
|Well Well
|21
|Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec...
|Mar 12
|Laura
|3
