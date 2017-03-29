Realty ONE Group Announces 2016 Top P...

Realty ONE Group Announces 2016 Top Producers

13 hrs ago

Realty ONE Group -a dynamic, full-service real estate brand and the nation's fastest growing -- is proud to announce the 2016 all-star team of top producing real estate professionals who have excelled in over 100+ closed units or $20 million in total sales volume. With sales in excess of over $15 billion, Realty ONE Group's top producers collectively contributed over $2 billion in sales volume.

