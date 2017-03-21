pydna 2.0.0a2

pydna 2.0.0a2

Planning genetic constructs with many parts and assembly steps, such as recombinant metabolic pathways are often difficult to properly document. The Pydna python package provide a human-readable formal description of cloning and assembly strategies in Python which also allows for simulation and verification of cloning strategies.

