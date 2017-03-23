Projects propose restaurant row, hip urban feel for land near Ontario arena

ONTARIO >> The commercial area of North Ontario, just west of Ontario Mills, might not have a hip nightlife just yet, but developers are proposing to change all that, with plans for a brewery-filled restaurant row north of Citizens Business Bank Arena, in addition to plans for new apartments and a new hotel. Two Southern California-based developers are collaborating on bringing a grocery-anchored shopping center, new restaurants, brew pubs, and hundreds of apartments to land north of Citizens Business Bank Arena and south of Fourth Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.