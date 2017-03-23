Projects propose restaurant row, hip ...

Projects propose restaurant row, hip urban feel for land near Ontario arena

ONTARIO >> The commercial area of North Ontario, just west of Ontario Mills, might not have a hip nightlife just yet, but developers are proposing to change all that, with plans for a brewery-filled restaurant row north of Citizens Business Bank Arena, in addition to plans for new apartments and a new hotel. Two Southern California-based developers are collaborating on bringing a grocery-anchored shopping center, new restaurants, brew pubs, and hundreds of apartments to land north of Citizens Business Bank Arena and south of Fourth Street.

