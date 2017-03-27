Plastic surgeon should be on cancer team

One of the biggest concerns for women who are about to lose a breast to cancer is, "What should I know about breast reconstruction before I make a decision?" The question is being asked more often these days, since there was a 39 percent increase in the number of breast reconstructions in 2008. Unfortunately, most patients are not receiving adequate information, according to a report by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons .

