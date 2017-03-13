Pirates of the Caribbean opened at Di...

Pirates of the Caribbean opened at Disneyland 50 years ago

A dog holds the keys and the futures of some pirates seeking to escape inside Disneyland's Pirates of the Caribbean. The dog has been sitting just out of reach in the ride for 50 years, frustrating the pirates since the ride opened at Disneyland March 18, 1967.

