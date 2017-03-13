Pirates of the Caribbean opened at Disneyland 50 years ago
A dog holds the keys and the futures of some pirates seeking to escape inside Disneyland's Pirates of the Caribbean. The dog has been sitting just out of reach in the ride for 50 years, frustrating the pirates since the ride opened at Disneyland March 18, 1967.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|Thu
|green light free
|86
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mar 15
|yellinitlileitis
|364
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Mar 15
|tellinitlileitaint
|1,211
|Random citizens can contest your voting right i...
|Mar 15
|Well Well
|21
|Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec...
|Mar 12
|Laura
|3
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|Mar 7
|AmandaFields
|1
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Mar 7
|Mark Phillips
|11
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC