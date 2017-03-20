Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Rec...

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Receipt of Regulatory Approvals for ...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

IRVINE, Calif., Mar 21, 2017 -- Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. , the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank, announced today that it has received the required regulatory approvals from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the California Department of Business Oversight for its acquisition of Heritage Oaks Bancorp

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) 12 hr PVST Xlll 365
News House Democrats frustrated after immigration me... Sun freebird 7
News Irvine ponders 1,960 apartments along Sand Cany... Sun traffic in Irvine 1
Westminster Orphans gang 15st Mar 16 green light free 86
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Mar 15 tellinitlileitaint 1,211
News Random citizens can contest your voting right i... Mar 15 Well Well 21
News Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec... Mar 12 Laura 3
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,038 • Total comments across all topics: 279,708,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC