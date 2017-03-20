Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Receipt of Regulatory Approvals for ...
IRVINE, Calif., Mar 21, 2017 -- Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. , the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank, announced today that it has received the required regulatory approvals from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the California Department of Business Oversight for its acquisition of Heritage Oaks Bancorp
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|12 hr
|PVST Xlll
|365
|House Democrats frustrated after immigration me...
|Sun
|freebird
|7
|Irvine ponders 1,960 apartments along Sand Cany...
|Sun
|traffic in Irvine
|1
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|Mar 16
|green light free
|86
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Mar 15
|tellinitlileitaint
|1,211
|Random citizens can contest your voting right i...
|Mar 15
|Well Well
|21
|Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec...
|Mar 12
|Laura
|3
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC