Newport-Mesa Unified moves to switch to area-election system after lawsuit
The Newport-Mesa Unified School District's Board of Trustees is moving to change the way its members are elected, along with realigning trustee boundaries for the first time in five decades to ensure equal populations in each area. On Tuesday, the board voted 5-2, with members Martha Fluor and Judy Franco dissenting, to switch from the current at-large election system to one where trustees are elected by area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Progress.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An equitable solution for local DACA students
|4 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|Costa Mesa student raped & murdered by illegal ...
|15 hr
|MAGA2016
|1
|Man sues friend for renting his apartment on Ai...
|18 hr
|MarkT
|1
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Feb 28
|Vic
|1,206
|CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Contro...
|Feb 26
|Sope
|1
|Review: Ravenna's Medical Weight Loss - Joseph ... (Sep '09)
|Feb 24
|jane
|22
|Fox's Diana Falzone Says Endometriosis Caused H...
|Feb 23
|lynne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC