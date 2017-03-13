Motorcyclist who crashed into an I-405 light pole in Irvine is recovering

IRVINE A motorcyclist was uninjured after losing control and crashing into a light pole on the transition ramp from the southbound I-405 to the southbound 133 Tuesday morning, prompting congestion for a while. The rider, a man in his 20s, lost control of the performance bike at 8:30 a.m. and collided with the pole, said Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.