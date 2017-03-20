Montage International debuts Pendry hotel brand with more on the way

In January, Montage Hotels & Resorts unveiled a new parent company brand, Montage International, which encompasses Montage Hotels & Resorts, Pendry Hotels, Montage Residences and all other operations previously managed under the Montage Hotels & Resorts name. The Pendry brand, which debuted in February in San Diego, is less expensive than the luxury Montage resorts but offers similar amenities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dana Point News.