Montage International debuts Pendry hotel brand with more on the way

In January, Montage Hotels & Resorts unveiled a new parent company brand, Montage International, which encompasses Montage Hotels & Resorts, Pendry Hotels, Montage Residences and all other operations previously managed under the Montage Hotels & Resorts name. The Pendry brand, which debuted in February in San Diego, is less expensive than the luxury Montage resorts but offers similar amenities.

