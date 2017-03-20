Montage International debuts Pendry hotel brand with more on the way
In January, Montage Hotels & Resorts unveiled a new parent company brand, Montage International, which encompasses Montage Hotels & Resorts, Pendry Hotels, Montage Residences and all other operations previously managed under the Montage Hotels & Resorts name. The Pendry brand, which debuted in February in San Diego, is less expensive than the luxury Montage resorts but offers similar amenities.
