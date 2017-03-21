MDxHealth Signs Agreement with Lab21 to Make SelectMDx Liquid Biopsy...

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM - March 21, 2017 - MDxHealth SA , today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement to make its SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer test available to Lab21 Clinical Laboratory's urology clients in the United Kingdom. Under the terms of the agreement, Lab21 will serve as a non-exclusive distributor for SelectMDx in the United Kingdom.

