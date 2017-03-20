Match-Trade plans to launch Esma/Mifid II complaint services
Match-Trade Technologies LLC, , headquartered in Irvine, California, is pleased to announce the ongoing launch of new service which will enable brokers to become compliant with European Securities and Markets Authority and the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive new regulations and guidelines. The offering will provide dedicated solutions to meet the best execution policy requirements described in the MIFID II documentation and guidelines published by ESMA.
