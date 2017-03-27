Manufacturing, global trade impair health of people with no stake in either
The latest products may bring joy to people around the globe, but academic researchers this week are highlighting the heightened health risks experienced by people in regions far downwind of the factories that produce these goods and on the other side of the world from where they're consumed. In a study to be published Thursday, March 30, in the journal Nature , scientists quantify and map the shift of environmental and health burdens brought on by globalization and international trade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|26 min
|Iphonemodest552
|46
|$843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16)
|43 min
|Iphonemodest552
|17
|O.C. Democrats call on GOP to help fix Obamacare
|Tue
|Richard
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Mar 27
|Downer FTT
|619
|Review: Fountain Bowl (Dec '11)
|Mar 26
|FOUNTAIN BOWL
|3
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mar 22
|Tellinitlikeitis
|368
|Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07)
|Mar 22
|Shawn McGwyer
|88
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC