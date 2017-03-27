Manufacturing, global trade impair he...

Manufacturing, global trade impair health of people with no stake in either

The latest products may bring joy to people around the globe, but academic researchers this week are highlighting the heightened health risks experienced by people in regions far downwind of the factories that produce these goods and on the other side of the world from where they're consumed. In a study to be published Thursday, March 30, in the journal Nature , scientists quantify and map the shift of environmental and health burdens brought on by globalization and international trade.

