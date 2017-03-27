Man driving a stolen vehicle avoids capture after running through an Irvine supermarket
A man seen driving a stolen vehicle avoided capture by running through a grocery store in the 3900 block of Irvine Boulevard around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, police said. The vehicle was reported stolen earlier in the day from a neighborhood in Tustin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|11 hr
|Downer FTT
|619
|$843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16)
|14 hr
|iphonemodest552
|15
|Review: Fountain Bowl (Dec '11)
|Sun
|FOUNTAIN BOWL
|3
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mar 22
|Tellinitlikeitis
|368
|Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07)
|Mar 22
|Shawn McGwyer
|88
|House Democrats frustrated after immigration me...
|Mar 21
|Paco
|8
|Irvine ponders 1,960 apartments along Sand Cany...
|Mar 19
|traffic in Irvine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC