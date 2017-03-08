Man arrested in string of UC Irvine thefts
Joshua Kh Kim has been arrested on suspicion of committing multiple thefts from students at UC Irvine's Langson Library. Joshua Kh Kim has been arrested on suspicion of committing multiple thefts from students at UC Irvine's Langson Library.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|4 hr
|Oestminstet
|81
|Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec...
|Sun
|Laura
|3
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Sat
|714loko
|1,208
|Random citizens can contest your voting right i...
|Mar 9
|Chewie
|20
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|Mar 7
|AmandaFields
|1
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Mar 7
|Mark Phillips
|11
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|Mar 6
|Jolly Rodgers
|22
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC