Luna Grill adds locations in Irvine and Huntington Beach
Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant Luna Grill is opening three new Orange County locations: two in Irvine and one in Huntington Beach. The restaurant at Irvine's University Center at 4143 Campus Drive, Suite C195, opened Feb. 15. A location at Huntington Beach's Newland Center at 19720 Beach Blvd., Suite 101, opened Feb. 22 and a location at the Irvine Marketplace will open mid-March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Feb 28
|Vic
|1,206
|CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Contro...
|Feb 26
|Sope
|1
|Review: Ravenna's Medical Weight Loss - Joseph ... (Sep '09)
|Feb 24
|jane
|22
|Fox's Diana Falzone Says Endometriosis Caused H...
|Feb 23
|lynne
|1
|Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06)
|Feb 22
|Spike
|96
|Coming Soon to a Neighborhood Near You: the Riv...
|Feb 21
|marg
|1
|Harrison Ford almost had a serious run-in with ...
|Feb 18
|PoliciaFederal
|19
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC