Luna Grill adds locations in Irvine and Huntington Beach

Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant Luna Grill is opening three new Orange County locations: two in Irvine and one in Huntington Beach. The restaurant at Irvine's University Center at 4143 Campus Drive, Suite C195, opened Feb. 15. A location at Huntington Beach's Newland Center at 19720 Beach Blvd., Suite 101, opened Feb. 22 and a location at the Irvine Marketplace will open mid-March.

