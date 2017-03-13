Long-Term Use of ADHD Medications May Suppress Adult Height

Extended use of stimulants to treat attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder from childhood into adulthood may result in suppressed adult height without reduced symptoms of ADHD, according to a new follow-up study published March 10 in The Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry . In the 1990s, the National Institute of Mental Health funded a massive randomized clinical trial designed to evaluate the effectiveness of the leading treatments for ADHD called the " Multimodal Treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Study ".

