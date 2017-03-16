Local Meals on Wheels programs reflect nationwide concerns

Sue Rake, of Irvine, helps pack up meals at to be delivered to seniors in the Meals on Wheels program at the Florence Sylvester Senior Center in Laguna Hills, on Thursday, March 16, 2017. Kim Roberts, 62, right, talks with Regina Granville, a volunteer Meals on Wheels delivery person in Laguna Woods, on Thursday, March 16, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capistrano Valley News.