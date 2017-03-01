Local Dems view Trump speech warily

The most demonstrable reaction President Donald Trump received from a crowd of viewers at The Stand, an Irvine burger joint, during his first speech to Congress came when he cited the Bible. The group of about 20 Orange County residents are part of California 45, a group of Non-Trump supporters mostly Democrats, but some Republicans and former Republicans as well who want to have a town hall with Rep. Mimi Walters .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.