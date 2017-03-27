Kilmer jokes about Cate Blanchett Twitter rant28 min ago
Los Angeles, March 31 Actor Val Kilmer says he wrote "nice things" about actress Cate Blanchett on Twitter and joked that he is now a "pervert" for making the comments. Kilmer, 57, made an appearance at the Irvine Improv in Irvine, California, on Wednesday to introduce a special film screening of "Citizen Twain".
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|2 hr
|iphonemodest552
|48
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|5 hr
|Green Light Free
|622
|$843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16)
|Wed
|Iphonemodest552
|18
|O.C. Democrats call on GOP to help fix Obamacare
|Mar 28
|Richard
|1
|Review: Fountain Bowl (Dec '11)
|Mar 26
|FOUNTAIN BOWL
|3
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mar 22
|Tellinitlikeitis
|368
|Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07)
|Mar 22
|Shawn McGwyer
|88
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC