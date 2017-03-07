Jill Wallace Of Little Black Boots: '...

Jill Wallace Of Little Black Boots: 'Irvine Spectrum Center Has Everything'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBS Local

"Irvine is the ultimate Orange County experience," says fashion and lifestyle blogger Jill Wallace. "And Irvine Spectrum Center has everything."

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ... 1 hr AmandaFields 1
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) 4 hr Mark Phillips 11
News Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08) 18 hr Jolly Rodgers 22
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Mon Esbp 362
News An equitable solution for local DACA students Mar 4 spytheweb 2
News Man sues friend for renting his apartment on Ai... Mar 3 MarkT 1
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Feb 28 Vic 1,206
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iraq
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,857 • Total comments across all topics: 279,381,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC