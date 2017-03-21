Irvine Pacific's Belvedere Neighborho...

Irvine Pacific's Belvedere Neighborhood Highlights Eastwood Village

This gorgeous single-family collection is currently selling within the village, offering four elegant two-story floorplans and one popular single-level option. Crafted to meet every lifestyle need, homes feature spacious Great Rooms for entertaining; chef-inspired kitchens with islands; large master-bedrooms with walk-in closets; convenient first-floor bedrooms; a tech area or loft per plan; and coveted California Rooms.

