Irvine Pacific's Belvedere Neighborhood Highlights Eastwood Village...

This gorgeous single-family collection is currently selling within the village, offering four elegant two-story floorplans and one popular single-level option. Crafted to meet every lifestyle need, homes feature spacious Great Rooms for entertaining; chef-inspired kitchens with islands; large master-bedrooms with walk-in closets; convenient first-floor bedrooms; a tech area or loft per plan; and coveted California Rooms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.